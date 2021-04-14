Mrs. Chastity Amanda (Mandy) Banks, 43, died April 10, 2021, at TriStar Natchez ER.
Mrs. Banks was born May 20, 1977, in Pulaski, and was a loving daughter, mother and wife. She loved to read, enjoyed music and watching cooking shows. She loved the beach and had a love for all animals. She is preceded in death by son Kendall Scott Banks; and grandparents, Charlie Will Thornton Sr., Bill Scott and Betty Sue Vernon Scott.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband David Horsewood of Fairview; son Andrew Logan Banks of Fairview; daughter Abigail Grace Banks of Fairview; parents, Timothy Wayne and Pamela Thornton Scott; brother Timothy Wayne Scott II and wife Jeanette of Goodspring; grandmother Fannie Sue Thornton of Goodspring; stepdaughter Jennifer Ann Horsewood of Fairview; stepson Mark Allan Horsewood of Fairview; and several nephews, cousins and friends.
