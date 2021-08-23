Mrs. Cheryl Darlene Johnson Rose, 76, of Wales Station, Pulaski, died Aug. 21, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Rose was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Giles County, the fourth child of five children. She was raised in the Bodenham Community, graduating from Bodenham High School in 1961. She graduated from Beauty School and was the owner and operator of Curl Harbor Beauty Salon in Pulaski for years. She went on to become the Cosmetology Instructor at Giles County High School for 26 years. During her tenure, she touched countless lives and graduated a host of professional hairdressers. She was an adviser to the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) where she coached hairdressing and parliamentary procedure. Under her direction, she lead many students to win local, state and even national championships for their vocational skills. She was a lifetime member of Choates Creek United Methodist Church. Her affiliations included past president, past vice president and treasurer for the United Methodist Women and numerous other committees. She was known for her floral designs for every occasion at the church, as well as for the alter flowers each Sunday service. She and her husband owned and operated Shield’s Florist for many years. Her family gathered every Sunday after church for an overflowing spread of home cooked food and desserts. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as a renowned southern cook and always set an extra plate at the table. She received many honors and awards, including UMW, Lifetime Membership Missions and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Philanthropy. She was a member of the Bodenham Community Club and was vice president from 2006-16. As a member of the Lawrenceburg Garden Club, she won many blue ribbons and Best of Show at both the Giles County and Middle Tennessee State Fairs. She is preceded in death by father James Flenoy Johnson; mother Jewel Duncan Johnson; grandson Britton Steve Taylor; brother Delmas Johnson; and sisters, Nedra Johnson Trebing and Linda Johnson Yokley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today (Monday) at Choates Creek United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Britton Taylor Scholarship Fund at UT Southern in Pulaski; or Choates Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 118 Powdermill Hill, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
Survivors include husband of 59 years Troy Rudolph Rose; son Ritchie Rose and wife Mary Carter of Pulaski; daughter Tina Sheree Rose Kelley and husband Alton Wade of Nashville; grandchildren, Trevan Rose and wife Kristal, Grayson Rose Phillips and husband Chris, Blake Johnson Taylor and wife Lilly, Robert Kelley and fiancé Haleigh Greening, Cole Garner and wife MaKaylah, Bailey Garner; great-grandchildren, Tucker Reagan Rose, Julianna Lee Rose, Olivia Kathryn Rose, Colbi Gray Phillips, Corban Rose Phillips; brother Doran Johnson and wife Amanda of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews
