Ms. Cheryl Jane Lanier LeFan, 64, of Pulaski died Jan. 20, 2022, at St Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Ms. LeFan was born May 15, 1957, in Louisville, Ky., and was a retired production worker. She is preceded in death by parents, Luther and Emily Jane Trapp Lanier.
Memorial services were Jan. 22 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Lukus LeFan and wife Megan of Florence, Ala., Logan Bivins and wife Jennifer of Pulaski; daughter Emily LeFan McGill and husband Ryan of Pulaski; brother Donny Lanier and wife Pat of Pulaski; sisters, Edith Lanier Edwards of Pulaski, Denise Lanier Finley and husband David of Delina, Teresa Lanier Brown of McBurg; and 11 grandchildren.
