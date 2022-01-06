Mrs. Chloe Beasley Boyd, 93, of Minor Hill died Jan. 4, 2022, in Tullahoma.
Mrs. Boyd was born July 20, 1928 in Athens, Ala., and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always cherished her family. She was a longtime member of Minor Hill United Methodist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She loved to garden, cooking and loved her cats. She is preceded in death by husband Ermer Gene Boyd; parents, Ted and Pauline Black Beasley; and son Daniel Gene Boyd.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Athens City Cemetery with Debbie Eubanks officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Minor Hill UMC, 255 Puncheon Branch Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473; or the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Ron Boyd and wife Jola of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Erika Smith and husband Evan of West Plains, Mo., Chloe Jean Boyd of Tullahoma; great-grandchild Duane Smith; and several nephews, nieces and friends.
