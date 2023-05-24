Mr. Chris Barnett, 50, died May 22, 2023, at Lincoln County Hospital in Fayetteville.
Mr. Barnett was born Oct. 1, 1972, in Lester, Ala. He was a member of New Providence Church of Christ. He loved fishing, hunting and working with large animals, cows and horses. He was the first person awarded the Minor Hill Civitan Scholarship for college and graduated from Giles County High School in 1990. He got his B.S. degree in Animal Science from UT Martin where he was an AGR Fraternity member, received his Masters at UT Knoxville and studied embryo transfer at the University of Florida. At Knoxville, his thesis paper was nationally recognized. He had his dream job working for Dr. Don Malone at Pulaski Veterinary Clinic. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Woodrow & Lois Jackson and James L. and Lillie White.
Visitation is today (Wednesday) from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Stella Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Winfred and Donna Barnett of Goodspring; sister Audrey Barnett Duncan of Loretto; nephew Weston Duncan and wife Abigail of Prospect; special friends, Don Malone, Adam Webster; and numerous cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Stella Cemetery, c/o Sandra Parsons, 2835 Hagan Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473; or Tennessee Children’s Home, 103 Hubble Circle, Spring Hill, TN 39174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.