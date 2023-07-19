Mrs. Christina Faye VanWormer, 61, died July 16, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. VanWormer was born Aug. 29, 1961, in Pulaski. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was the leader of the women’s group. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to swim, crochet, growing her flowers, and all crafts. She was called the “Turbo Chef” because of her ability to burn dinner every night. She is preceded in death by parents, James Ray and Joyce Edwards Lanier; and sister Heather Lanier.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Women’s Mission Fund.
Survivors include husband Dan VanWormer of Pulaski; sons, James Graham and wife Abby of Pulaski, Dylan Sanders, Logan Sanders, both of Columbia; stepchildren, Ashley, David, Daniel, Dempsey; brother Ray Lanier of Pulaski; stepbrothers, Stephen Dickenson of Birmingham, Brian Lanier, Lee Edwards, Tim Edwards, all of Pulaski; sister Lisa Hughes of Pulaski; sister-in-law Angie Heath of Rockvale; grandchildren, Alayna, Evelyn, Emmy, Bella, David, Christian, Bridges; bonus granddaughter “Baby Girl;” and great-grandchild Ally Mae.
