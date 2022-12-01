Mr. Christopher Cody (Rooster) Rose, 40, of Pulaski died Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Rose was born Sept. 26, 1982, in Columbia. He is preceded in death by father Ronnie Rose and grandfathers, Harold Drake and Raymond Ewing Rose Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m.-noon at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Gay Condrey Rose of Pulaski; grandmothers, Zady Rose, Jewel Drake, both of Pulaski; sons, Dillian Hurt of Columbia, Andrew Payton Rose of Pulaski; daughters, Katie Rose of Columbia, Madison Rose of Pulaski, Penelope Rose of Huntland; brother Jody Rose of Pulaski; and two grandchildren.
