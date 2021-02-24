Mr. Christopher Troy McAfee, 53, died Feb. 21, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. McAfee was born June 13, 1967, in Pulaski, and was such a lovable person to be around. He was kind, funny and willing to help anyone with anything. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved spending time with his host of special friends whom he loved just like family. His greatest accomplishment was his son, Cole, whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Mary Britton; and paternal grandparents, Robert E. and Duff McAfee.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Coronavirus guidelines should be followed.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Big Brothers Food Boxes, c/o Linda Holt, 175 Ray Holt Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son Cole McAfee; parents, Robert W. and Mary Ann McAfee; brother Erik McAfee; sister Suzanne McAfee Hillhouse; niece Mary Savannah Hillhouse; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of special friends.
