Mrs. Clara Bell Graves, 91, died Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Graves was born Dec. 20, 1929, and retired from Frito-Lay after 25 years. She was the definition of selfless, loved unconditionally, the strongest woman her family knew and showed her faith day-in and day-out while giving the Lord all the glory. She was deeply loved and cared for by her family and dear neighbor. She is preceded in death by parents, George Wolfe and Bessie Fralix; husband Virgil Graves; brother Bobby Wolfe; grandson Joey Gilbert; and step-son Mack Graves.
Funeral services were Jan. 7 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include sister Linda Smith and husband Don of Columbia; sons, David Gilbert and wife Wavely of Lewisburg, Joe Gilbert and wife Sandra of Pulaski; daughters, Ann Lewonczyk and husband Robbie, Carolyn Holbert, all of Pulaski; step-children, Eddie Graves and wife Brenda, Rebecca Graves, all of Pulaski; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
