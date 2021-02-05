Mrs. Clara Bell Mace, 90, of Pulaski, died Jan. 22, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Mace was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was a lifelong resident of the Akron, Barberton and Norton, Ohio, area until retiring in 1987. She was also formerly of San Juan, Texas. She attended Cuyahoga Falls High School and was formerly employed by the Brown Derby Restaurant chain in accounting. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, a lifetime member of the American Motorcyclists Association, a lifetime member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, the Air Force Communicators and Air Traffic controllers, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 846 and the Canton, Ohio, Motorcycle Club. She was also a former member of the Wadsworth Airmen’s Association and BMW Riders Association. She was an avid pilot and motorcyclist, and enjoyed bowling, square dancing and clog dancing. She is preceded in death by parents, Herman Clay and Rosetta Welsh Clay; first husband Louis De Venture; brothers, Herman Clay, William Ward; and sister Margaret.
Burial will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Karl; children, Della Deventuri, Daniel McCullough De Venture and wife Melinda, Donald De Venture and wife Debbie; eight grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
