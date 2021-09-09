Mrs. Clara Fay Neal Wheeler, 79, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Wheeler was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Monterey, Tenn. Often called “Gram,” she was a precious wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, mentor and friend, and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She loved deeply, sincerely and unconditionally and most enjoyed life when spending time with family and friends, talking, laughing and sharing a meal together. She served others before herself and was always available with a listening ear, a caring heart and loving words of wisdom. She is preceded in death by parents, William Wright and Willie Mae Neal; siblings; and son Mack E. Wheeler Jr.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and from 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Road, Madison, Tenn. Celebration of Life services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include devoted husband of nearly 60 years Mack E. Wheeler Sr.; daughters, Ann Brandt, Karen Baucom and husband Glenn, Cathy Ratliff and husband Max; daughter-in-law Pinky J. Wheeler; grandchildren, Benjamin and wife Amanda, Elizabeth, Erika, Michael and wife Noelle, Dylan, Alexis; great-granddaughter Coral Rose; sister-in-law Jeannine Westervelt; and many nieces and nephews.
