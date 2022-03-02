Mr. Clarence (Butch) Gibson, 78, died Feb. 28, 2022, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mr. Gibson was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Giles County, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a co-owner and operator of Gibson Bros. for 58 years. He was a devoted Christian and a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling with his family, loved riding the zero-turn with his great-grandkids and was a great Elvis Presley impersonator. His favorite pastime was being with his family. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Clara Wall Gibson.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 58 years Linda Gibson of Pulaski; son Eddie Gibson and wife Pam of Pulaski; daughter Crystal Gibson Greene of Pulaski; grandchildren, Nikki Gibson, Kristan Patterson and husband Henry, Kendall Greene, Whitt Gibson, Madison Golden and husband Derrick; great-grandchildren, Cooper Lawhorn, Lexi Lawhorn, Hank Patterson, Charlotte Patterson, Hudson Patterson, Austyn Golden; brothers, Larry Gibson and wife Lisa, Harold Gibson, all of Pulaski; and sisters, Becky Morris and husband Billy of Huntland, Pat Hendrix and husband Peti of South Haven, Miss., and Linda Wilson and husband Charlie of Flintville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.