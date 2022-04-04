Mr. Clarence (Buck) Pierce, 82, died April 2, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Pierce was born March 4, 1940, in Columbia, and was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, driving his horse and buggy and working with his horses and cattle. He also enjoyed raising his rabbits, chickens and calves. He is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Maymie Pierce; and two brothers.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Hospice Compassus or a charity of your choice.
Survivors include daughter Donna Knox and husband Jeff of Lebanon; son Dennis Pierce and husband Margaret of Pulaski; grandchildren, Todd Knox and wife Tracy of McMinnville, Jeremy Knox and wife Holli of Lebanon, Katie Thomason and husband Dillon, Dana Wolaver and husband Blake, all of Pulaski, Ben Burgess of Lewisburg; six great-grandchildren and numerous friends.
