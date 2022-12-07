Mr. Clarence Wayne (Buddy) Abernathy, 93, died November 30, 2022.
Mr. Abernathy was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Pulaski. He attended Martin College and Tennessee Technological University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. After working at the State of Tennessee Highway Department for almost 13 years, he returned to Tennessee Tech at the age of 35 to pursue a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. Upon receiving his second degree in Spring 1966, he began a career with the Nashville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was a licensed professional engineer. He worked in both the fields of hydraulic engineering and information technology until his retirement in 1997. He was a loyal and active member of Crievewood United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. He loved outdoor activities, including maintaining a beautiful yard, growing vegetable gardens and taking walks around the block or at Radnor Lake. He was also an avid tennis player for many years. Numerous spring and summer evenings were spent practicing softball with his daughters. In later years, he liked to sit outside in a lounge chair, observing the wildlife and enjoying frequent visits from one of the neighborhood cats. He was a true southern gentleman, admired for his courtesy, generosity, integrity and kindness. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence Abernathy Jr. and Elsie Childers Abernathy; beloved wife of 58 years Susan Smith Abernathy; brother Joe Abernathy; and sister Mary Beth Phillips.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Crievewood UMC, 451 Hogan Road, in Nashville. Celebration of Life services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Crievewood UMC.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Beth Abernathy, Holly Gittings and husband Mark; sister-in-law Bettye Abernathy; nephews, Bobby Phillips, Patrick Phillips; and niece Elsie West.
