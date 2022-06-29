Clarence William (CW) Warren Jr., 79, died June 27, 2022.
Mr. Warren was born Sept. 15, 1942. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961-65 as an Airman 1st Class E4. He was a member of the Giles County Honor Guard from 2007 until the time of his death and was a member of Shores Baptist Church. He was very active in his woodshop, building flag boxes for deceased veterans and furniture for his family. He was also a wonderful mechanic. He knew all things about repairing and restoring vehicles. He had his hand in several businesses and in farming. He is preceded in death by wife of more than 51 years Lois Jean Warren; parents, Clarence W. Warren Sr. and Viola McDougal Warren; and sister JoAnn Warren Richardson.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1. Burial will be in Shores Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Honor Guard.
Survivors include daughters, Edna Luna and husband Bill, Rhonda Kimbrough and husband Dennis; beloved dog Bandit and cat Muffin; grandchildren, Whitney Kimbrough and husband Chris, Ashley Kimbrough and wife Amanda, Jodie Lewter and husband Owen, Jenny Newton and husband Peyton, Kelly Dodd, Chad Luna; great-grandchildren, Hunter Kimbrough and wife Asheley, Ashlyn Kimbrough, Elias Locke, John Robert Kimbrough, Addie Jo Lewter, Bo Lewter, Harbor Lewter, Saylor Newton, Nash Newton, Miles Newton; great-great grandchild Blakeleigh Kimbrough; niece Sheree Peoples and husband Bob; nephew Sean Nave; and special friends, Mellisa McLemore, Amanda Chapman and Rhonda Hillis.
