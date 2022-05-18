Mr. Claud Leigh Millican, 94, died May 15, 2022.
Mr. Millican was born April 23, 1928, in Columbia. His family moved to Pulaski when he was in elementary school and he graduated from Giles County High School, where he was a star football player, in 1947. After working at Bennett-May Funeral home for a year, he decided to enroll in Martin Methodist College. On registration day he met Sarah Kelly from Gallatin; that was the beginning of a love affair that lasted almost 69 years. They were married in Gallatin July 18, 1953. He was a U.S. Army veteran stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C., from 1953-55, during the Korean War. He served as Master Instructor in the 3rd Army Leadership School and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1955. He was always proud of his service to our country. He was an educator, holding B.S. and M.A. degrees from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and an M.E.E. from Indiana University. He counseled many young students in Nashville; Columbia, S.C.; Corydon, Ind.; and New Albany for more than 35 years. He never met a stranger. He was a talker who loved telling stories of his growing up years in Pulaski. He served on the former Floyd Memorial Hospital Board, now Baptist Health Floyd, from 1986-93 and served as chairman in 1989, 1990 and 1991. He began many projects and advancements that brought Floyd Memorial into the future to compete with other area hospitals. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Gov. Evan Bayh in 1995. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 60 in Pulaski and the National Education Association. He is preceded in death by parents, John Leon Millican and Rosie Green Millican; and siblings, JL Millican, Charlene Fite, Jim Millican, Bobby Pennington and two infants.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, from 2-7 p.m. at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Ind., and Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m.-noon at Trinity United Methodist Church. Funeral service will begin and noon. Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Survivors include loving wife of 69 years Sarah Ann Kelly Millican; nieces and nephews, Ralph Millican, John Millican, Mary Ann Lewter, John Englett, Bobby Claud Englett, Barbara Jean Meyers, Terri Pennington, Helen McGrew, Eileen Terri, Jimmy Millican; and many friends who loved him.
