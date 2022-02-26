Mr. Cleveland Byrd, 83, of Pulaski died Feb. 25, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mr. Byrd was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Anthony Hill, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He, along with late wife Betty, owned and operated Byrd Construction for many years. He was a proud historian of Pulaski and Giles County who was always willing to share information about the founding of our county and cities. He enjoyed collecting old tractors and cars. He is preceded in death by wife of 57 years Betty Adams Byrd; parents, Oliver Lee and Sadie Louise Byrd; and brother Dean Byrd.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 28, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Jamie Byrd and wife Pat, Freddie Byrd and wife Gina, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Chris Byrd, Kelby Byrd and wife Rachel, Mitch Byrd, Megan Smith and husband Kade; great-grandchildren, Kyler Smith, Wrenley Smith; brother Grady Byrd and wife Allene of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Orlean Smith of Pulaski, Jean Williams of Huntsville, Ala.; special friends, Ronnie (Fathead) Smith, Jerry (Jabbo) Smith; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.