Mr. Clifford Franklin Jr., 87, died Aug. 15, 2020.
Mr. Franklin was born Nov. 17, 1932, in the Bryson Community. He retired from Amana Corp., was a member of the American Legion, UAW, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is preceded in death by parents, Coleman Clifford Franklin Sr. and Emma York Franklin; wife Amy Ruth Gardner Franklin; and son Ricky Franklin.
Graveside services were Aug. 22 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Vincent Massey, Barry Franklin, both of Pulaski, Kenny Franklin, Mickie Franklin, both of Bryson, William Franklin of Nashville; daughters, Teresa Franklin and Robert of Huntsville, Ala., Cynthia Nelson of Nashville; sisters, Cindy Surles of Elkton, Barbara Faye Grigsby of Pulaski; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
