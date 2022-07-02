Mr. Clyde Wayne Miller, 79, of Pulaski died June 30, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital.
Mr. Miller was born April 24, 1943, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a native of Pulaski and a longtime resident. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and was an active member of the church’s men’s club. He was an avid golfer and loved going to the beach with his granddaughters and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by parents, Clyde Wilson Miller and Leda Carter Miller; and sister Sue Lanier.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or to the Giles County Library.
Survivors include wife of 58 years Pam Miller of Pulaski; daughter Kelly Hamby and husband Kevin of Knoxville; son Brian Miller of Mobile, Ala.; granddaughters, Josie Hamby, Aggi Miller, Hadley Miller; nieces, Renee Mitchell, Carol Famularo; and nephew Ben Sloat.
