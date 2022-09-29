Mr. Cody Blane Reynolds, 30, of Memphis died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Reynolds was born Nov. 22, 1991. He was a native of Maury County, a laborer and of the Church of Christ faith. He is preceded in death by grandfather Kenneth Gabel.
Visitation will be from 12:30-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Zach Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Survivors include father Andrew L. Reynolds Jr. of Lawrenceburg; mother Lynn Gabel of Iron City; brother Quondric Reynolds of Lawrenceburg; grandmothers, Vertie Douglas, Edna Parson, both of Lawrenceburg; grandfather Andrew Lewis Reynolds Sr. of Pulaski; favorite aunts, Stacie Reynolds, Melinda Brown; close friend Terry Payne; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
