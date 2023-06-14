Mr. Colby Allen Bryan, 32, of Lawrenceburg died Saturday, June 10, at STRHS Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Bryan was born March 11, 1991, and was a native of Lawrence County. He was employed at Graphic Packaging and was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. He was always helping his dad at Bryan Motor Company. He had a love for outdoor sports including fishing, dirt track racing, ATV riding and spending time with Tex at the creek. You could also catch him watching Street Outlaws or Alabama football on TV. He is preceded in death by grandparents, R. L. and Peggy Bryan, Gene and Earleen Adams; cousin John Few and aunt Susan Turner.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Celebration of life services will begin at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund for Braylen Cox at Employee Resources Credit Union.
Survivors include parents, Pat and Kristi Adams Bryan of Lawrenceburg; Braylen Cox, whom he loved like a son; uncles and aunts, Shayne and Sandy Adams of Lawrenceburg, Bobby and Pattie Bryan of St. Florian, Ala.; cousins, Kyla Adams, John and Christy Braly, all of Lawrenceburg, Josey Sandy of Elkmont, Ala., Scottie and Ginger Prince, Chasity Bogus, all of St. Joseph, Justin and Rebecca Few of Murfreesboro; and several second cousins and third cousins.
