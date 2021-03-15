Ms. Connie Clark-Autrey, 56, died March 14, 2021.
Ms. Clark-Autrey worked as a caregiver and was passionate about improving the quality of life of others around her. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Marie Hatchett; and brothers, Keith Hatchett and Mike Hatchett.
Limestone Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Limestone County.
Survivors include child Bryan Clark and wife Ashley; grandson Luis Clark; siblings, Johnny Hatchett, Janet Seedorf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
