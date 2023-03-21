Ms. Connie Sue Bowen, 71, died March 21, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Bowen was born Oct. 24, 1951, in Pulaski and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved flowers, gardening, spending time cooking and sewing, along with creating all kinds of other crafts. She was a jokester and loved to cut-up and laugh. She is preceded in death by parents, Cecil Omillie and Martha Johnson Beaver.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon with Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Billy Shook and wife Kendria of Pulaski; grandchildren, Griffin Shook, Vaida Shook, both of Pulaski; sisters, Debbie Lovel, Wilma Collins, both of Pulaski, Sandra Woodard and husband Frankie of Ethridge; brothers, Dennis Beaver, Johnny Beaver and wife Kay, all of Pulaski, Richard (Buddy) Beaver and wife Wanda of Campbellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
