Ms. Connie Thomas Hickman, 63, died May 11, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Hickman was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Pulaski and was a loving mother, grandmother and daughter. She loved spending time with her family and especially spoiling her grandson. She loved her flowers and gardening and was one who was always easy going but would always tell you what she thought, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She enjoyed playing golf and sewing. She was a woman of many talents. She is preceded in death by father Billy James Thomas; brother Roger Thomas; and grandparents, Sam and Frances Hood and Cletus and Lucille Thomas.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shores Baptist Church. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Shores Baptist Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Survivors include daughter Heather Hickman Prier and Mitch Hoppe of Fayetteville; son Walter Heath Hickman of Goodspring; grandson Walter Mason Hickman of Goodspring; mother Dorothy Thomas of Goodspring; brother Ronnie Thomas and wife Sherry of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
