Ms. Crystal Jean Medley, 25, died March 12, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Medley was born Oct. 2, 2021, in Pulaski.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include father Timothy Shane Medley of Pulaski; mother Star Crystal Opal Ragsdale of Columbia; step-mother Tracy Brewington of Pulaski; brother Joseph Radtke; and sisters, Diamond Stinebrickner and Onyx Ragsdale.
