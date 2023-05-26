Mr. Curtis Allen White, 38, of Pulaski died May 13, 2023, in Hartsville, Tenn.
Mr. White was born May 19, 1984, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Jeffery Lane and Carla Renay Holley White; grandparents, Carl Holley, Mable Ruth and Guy Allen White; brother Carl Allen White; and sister Amy Dawn White.
Visitation and graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Diana Cemetery with inurnment to follow.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include grandmother Johnnie Lou Holley, brother Stacy Lane White and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
