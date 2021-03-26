Mrs. Cynthia Denise Bassham, 49, of Pulaski died March 25, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Bassham was born Oct. 19, 1971, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She lost her battle with COPD and will be greatly missed. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, loved cookouts, watching movies with her husband Brian and was always there for any child who needed her. She was always the life of the party. She is preceded in death by mother Mary Elizabeth Wharton and sister Sherry Novem.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 2-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include husband Brian Bassham of Pulaski; sons, Nicholas Wharton, Corey Wharton, Ryan Bassham and wife Beth, all of Pulaski, Jared Bassham and Jaime Strickland of Alvin, Texas; nine grandchildren; father Lee Lonzo Wharton Sr. of Prospect; and brothers, Lee Wharton Jr., Mark Wharton and wife Peggy, all of Prospect.
