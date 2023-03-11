Ms. Cynthia Lee Mitchell, 52, of Pulaski died March 3, 2023.
Ms. Mitchell was born Feb. 7, 1971, in Lawrence County and was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece. She enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything. She is preceded in death by father James Howard Mitchell and grandfather Edward Franklin.
Funeral services were March 7 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Shirley Carroll of Pulaski; sister Karen Carroll of Pulaski; brother Brian Mitchell of Lawrenceburg; grandmother Mattie Franklin of Pulaski; aunt Judy Kay Franklin of Pulaski; cousins, Michelle Villanueva of Ripley and Karla Kent of Pulaski.
