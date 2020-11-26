Ms. Cynthia Sue Harwell, 63, of Pulaski died Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
Ms. Harwell was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Boonton, N.J. She loved her family, her rose bushes and relaxing by the pool. She is preceded in death by brother Robbie Patamia, father Edmund Patamia and sister Jeanne Patamia.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory, 1910 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478, to help the family with funeral expenses.
Survivors include mother Joan Proctor of Pulaski; daughter Crystal Shelton of Pulaski; sons, Roger Begley of Lawrenceburg, Robert Begley, Tommy Shelton, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kataiah Dudley, Jayvion Dudley, Aaliyah Begley, Tristin Begley, Avy Fuson, Laigyn Shelton, Jaicey Shelton; sisters, Penny Whitworth of Pulaski, Susan Engel of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
