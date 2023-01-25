Infant Da’Miri Jackson died Jan. 19, 2023, at STRHS-Pulaski.
Memorial services were Jan. 25 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include mother Lalani Early of Pulaski; father Damian Jackson of Pulaski; grandmothers, Candice Tate, Lynnettea Jackson, both of Pulaski; great-grandmother Rosalinda Perez of Pulaski; and aunts and uncles, Sara Tate, Jenna Tate, King Sams, Ayesha Jackson.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Da’Miri Jackson.
