Mr. Dale Curtis Hanks, 63, of Prospect died June 21, 2023.
Mr. Hanks was born March 24, 1960, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a devoted Christian who loved going to church and was there anytime the doors were open. He was a member of Apostolic Truth Church UPCI in Toney, Ala. He enjoyed watching wrestling and loved classic cars and car shows. He is preceded in death by mother Hazel Marie Goins Hanks
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala.
Survivors include wife of 35 years Cindy West Hanks of Prospect; daughters, Jessica Bickerstaff and husband Chris, Mary Snyder and husband Michael, all of Guntersville, Ala., Michelle Hanks of Pulaski; sons, Nathan Shane Hanks, Michael Hanks, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kady Grace Self, Landon Bickerstaff, Crispin Tovar, Lakyn Mealer, Ryker Bickerstaff, Axten Snyder; father Jeffie Lawson Hanks of Lenoir City; brothers, Darrell Robin Hanks and wife Chris of Kingston, Craig Hanks of Knoxville; extended family James Mealer of Guntersville, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
