PFC Daniel James Hedgecoth, 20, of Pulaski died June 12, 2022.
PFC Hedgecoth was born Oct. 2, 2001, in Pulaski. He was an active-duty Marine who loved to serve his country. He was an avid Alabama and Bobcat football fan. He enjoyed riding horses and hunting. He looked up to brother Chase and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by father Corey Lynn Hedgecoth; brother Jonathan Alsup; and grandparents, Harvey Dean Hedgecoth and James and Sue Wells.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 28, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Football Program, Wounded Warriors or the charity of your choice.
Survivors include brother Chase Hedgecoth of Pulaski; adopted mom Lacy Stanford of Pulaski; love of his life Kenzie Tate of Pulaski; grandparents, Craig and Phyllis Holley of Petersburg; uncle Ronnie Hedgecoth and wife Melissa of Petersburg; mother Tracy Chapman and husband Jeff of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
