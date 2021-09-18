Mr. Daniel Townsend, 74, died Sept. 17, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Townsend was born May 1, 1947, in Winter Haven, Fla., and was a loving father and grandfather who loved fishing, quail hunting and his dogs. He was an elder at Lynnville Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by parents, Daniel Osteen and Lucille Guy Townsend; and brother Bobby Townsend.
Private memorial services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 54 years Linda J. Townsend of Pulaski; sons, Kurtis Townsend, Trevor Townsend and wife Linda B.; grandchildren, Lyndsay, Hayden, Justin, Maddi, Nash; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Huntley, Kenzleigh, Oakleigh; niece Barbara Leija and husband Junior of Florida; great-niece Felicity; nephew Steven Townsend; and several cousins.
