Mr. Danny Dewayne Skeen Sr., 76, died Sept. 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Skeen was born March 23, 1946, in Muncie, Ind. He retired from Pulaski Rubber Company and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Elks Lodge. He is preceded in death by parents, Donald Ray and Rose Jett Skeen; and wife Linda Skeen.
Funeral services were Sept. 16 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to 1827 Pulaski Elks Lodge, Elks Charity, P.O. Box 33, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son Danny Skeen Jr. of Prospect; daughter Heidi Merola and husband Mike of Riverside, Calif.; brothers, Terry Burns, Rick Burns, both of Muncie, Ind.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
