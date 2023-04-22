Mr. Danny Joe Sulcer, 70, of Pulaski died April 19, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Sulcer was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Lick Skillet, Tenn. He was a former employee of the Pulaski Rubber Plant and Nichirin Tennessee. He was a very talented wood craftsman; he loved creating musical instruments (guitars, amplifiers, etc.). He had a photographic memory, was a great story teller and loved cooking. He could do anything he set his mind to and was very humorous. He was a former member of Southern Stash Band and Repeat Offenders. He is preceded in death by parents, William Edward and Ella Will Rogers Sulcer; parents-in-law, John and Betty Cook; and nephew Joseph Shelton.
Funeral services were April 22 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Debbie Cook Sulcer of Pulaski; brothers, Edward Sulcer of Lynnville, Pat Sulcer and wife Joy of Pulaski; sister Susan Primm and partner Ted of Nashville; nephews, Brian Sulcer, Richard Sulcer and wife Lauren, Jacob Shelton and wife Karen; nieces, Amy Vanderford and husband Jeremy, Wendi Parsons and partner Derrell; and fur baby Suzie Blue.
