Mr. Danny Keith Nix, 70, of Lawrenceburg died Aug. 21, 2023.
Mr. Nix was born April 2, 1953, in Sunbright, Tenn. He was a child of God and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He loved computers, was a certified locksmith and a member of the NRA. He is preceded in death by mother Leola Mae Brown Nix.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville, Tenn.
Survivors include brothers, Michael Nix and wife Carolyn, Kenny Nix and wife Angela, both of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
