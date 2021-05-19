Mr. Darrell Joe Hickman, 53, of Lynnville died May 16, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Hickman was born April 22, 1968, in Maury County. He was a 1986 graduate of Spring Hill High School and worked many years in construction before his health would no longer allow. He was very musically talented and loved music. He was able to play any instrument he picked up. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. He was a true outdoorsman who loved to grill and, in his younger years, often enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who called him Pops. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Russell and Janie Hickman, C.M. and Martha Lemay; and close friend and uncle Timmy Lemay.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Heritage Funeral Home with David Buffaloe officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Survivors include parents, Joe and Brenda Lemay Hickman; children, Coty Hickman and wife Cammy, Heather Reece and husband Cody, all of Columbia, Jacob Hickman and wife Miranda of Clarksville, Summer Hickman, Joshua Hickman, both of Lynnville; brothers, Michael Hickman and wife Cindy of Mt. Juliet, Russell Hickman and wife Brooke of Columbia, Jonathan Hickman and wife Neeley of Christiana; grandchildren, Aiden Reece, Matilda Reece, Silas Reece, Sophia Hickman, Noah Hickman, Liam Hickman; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
