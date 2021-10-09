Mr. Darrell Joseph Cantley, 70, died Oct. 3, 2021.
Mr. Cantley was born May 2, 1951, in West Virginia. He enjoyed playing music, spending time in his garden and loved his dogs. He is preceded in death by parents, Oather and Loana Cantley; as well as several brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, James Cantley and wife Rebecca of Foley, Ala., Jonathan Harold of Virginia; brothers, Danny Cantley, Jerry Cantley, both of West Virginia; sisters, Nancy Wah of West Virginia, Pat Plumbly; and several nieces and nephews.
