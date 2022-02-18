Mrs. David A. Parr, 85, died Feb. 17, 2022.
Mr. Parr was born Feb. 18, 1936. He was an elder in the church, a carpenter, farmer and talented wood worker, sharing his knowledge and skills with many. He loved to donate items to the community auction every year. You could find him most days in his woodshop, turning beautiful bowls and making repairs to broken things for loved ones. He is preceded in death by wife of 61 years Viva Mae Sides Parr; parents, James Gilbert Parr and Mary Lou Garrett Parr; sisters, Helen Ruth Parr, Annie Lou Parr, Ruth Prentice Bishop, Mary Alice Goldburg, Mae Lemay; and brothers, Allen Parr and Thomas Parr.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Leoma. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at West Side Cemetery with elders David Williams and Gary Cordes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church, West Side Cemetery or the J. Marlin Goodman Scholarship Fund, c/o Vickie Johns, 3476 Hurricane Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
Survivors include daughters, Connie Rackley and husband Matt of Pulaski, Karen Ward of Franklin, Vickie Johns and husband Derris of the Bodenham Community; son Kirby Parr and wife Stephanie of the Bodenham Community; grandchildren, Joseph Rackley and wife Raine, Garrett Rackley and wife Haley, Terri Smith and husband Gary, Emily Kirkpatrick and husband Chris, Trevan Rose and wife Kristal, Grayson Phillips and husband Chris, Alex Parr-White and husband Sanders, Eli Parr, Zonna Parr; 11 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.
(1) comment
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. I always remember his kindness in officiating at my husband's funeral on such notice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.