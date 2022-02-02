Mr. David Allen Burchell, 36, of Lawrenceburg died Jan. 27, 2022, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mr. Burchell was born Nov. 11, 1985, in Pulaski. He was an incredibly kind man who loved fishing, riding motorcycles and the Texas Longhorns. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids and was known to help those in need. He was a member of BOC Bible Fellowship. He is preceded in death by father Charles (Rusty) David Burchell.
Funeral services were Jan. 31 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Destiny Burchell, Charleigh Burchell, both of Frankewing; mother Connie Burchell of Pulaski; sister Amy Taylor and husband Richard of Pulaski; niece Abigail Taylor; nephew Brantley Taylor; best friend Joe Watkins of Lawrenceburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
