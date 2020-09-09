Mr. David Allen Malone, 88, died Sept. 8, 2020, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Malone was born March 22, 1932, in Minor Hill and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Puncheon Church of Christ. He attended Puncheon Elementary School and went to Minor Hill High School. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and was retired from Fafnir Bearing. He is preceded in death by parents, Pressley T. and Laura Hillhouse Malone; and son Tommy Wayne Malone.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Booth Chapel Cemetery, c/o Richard Durham, P.O. Box 30845, Lester, AL 35647.
Survivors include wife of 72 years Sadie Malone of Pulaski; daughter Donna Hayes and husband Kendal of Pulaski; son Mike Malone and wife Sherri of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Amanda Lawson and husband Aaron of West Virginia, Brandon Malone and wife Ashlee of Murfreesboro, Elon Hayes and wife Mary of Harvest, Ala., Bryan Hayes and wife Jan of Birmingham, Ala.; and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Luke, Sydney, Riley, Elijah, Aidan, Abigail, Carter and Jackson.
