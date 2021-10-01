Mr. David Allen Nelson, 71, of Aspen Hill died Sept. 29, 2021.
Mr. Nelson was born March 1, 1950, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He collected old VHS movies, cassette tapes and records. He always loved going fishing with his grandchildren in Richland Creek. He is preceded in death by parents, John Hume and Anita Downing Nelson; and uncle Junior Downing.
Memorial services were Sept. 30 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial donations may be made to Special Kids Therapy Center, 2132 E. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Survivors include wife of 47 years Sulynn Nelson of Aspen Hill; sons, Brent Nelson and wife Alysson of Cornersville, Nathan Nelson and wife Laura, Patrick Nelson and wife Amanda, all of Aspen Hill; grandchildren, Eliza Nelson, Quinn Nelson, Emlin Nelson, Adalee Nelson, Charlie Nelson, Beckett Nelson, Emerson Nelson; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
