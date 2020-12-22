Mr. David Brock, 88, of Giles County died Dec. 20, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Brock was born May 27, 1932, in Athens, Ala. He loved his family and friends, was a veteran of the United States Army, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, being with his grandchildren and coffee. He retired from Inter City Products after 31 and-a-half years of service. He is preceded in death by parents, Alfred Murry and Bernice McBay Brock.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Wayne Ashford officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Linda Rose Brock of Ethridge; sons, Scotty Brock and wife Nona of Cornersville, Chris Dickey and wife Teresa, Russ Dickey and wife Lisa, all of Ethridge; daughters, Kim Alsup of Lewisburg, Tammy Green and husband Steve, Kim Green and husband Tony, all of Pulaski; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Adell Newton of Tanner, Ala.; step-brother Wayne McElyea of Alabama; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.