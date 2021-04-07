Mr. David Gerald Watts, 62, of Smyrna died Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Watts was born June 28, 1958 in Nashville. He graduated from Glencliff High School in 1976. He loved Tennessee Vols sports, Vanderbilt baseball and playing softball. He attended Light House Baptist Church and enjoyed every minute he was with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Mamie Marie Kilpatrick Watts and Terry Dean Watts; and brothers, Sandy Lee Watts and Ronnie Watts.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Jacob Andrew Watts, David Keith Watts; grandchildren, Tomass, Markuss, Colton, Braxton, Aubrey; and brother Donald Dean Watts.
