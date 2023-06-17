Mr. David Harold Norvell, 64, of Pulaski died June 16, 2023.
Mr. Norvell was born Sept. 2, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, and grew up in Madison, Ala., graduating from Sparkman High School in 1976. He lettered in football, baseball and golf, all multiple years while at Sparkman. He also played basketball through the Madison YMCA, where his father helped coach the team. He attended J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College. After living in Savannah, Tenn., he relocated back to Madison before moving to Pulaski in 2003. He worked most of his career as an electrician for Lones Electric Company in Huntsville before stopping last year due to health issues. He enjoyed various interests, including spelunking, where he participated in the mapping of uncharted caves and cave rescues; building model train sets; collecting guns; being a NASCAR fan (Dale Earnhardt Sr.); and, in his later years, completing complicated word puzzles. Throughout his life, he had a heart for animals, caring for many different types, including guinea pigs, rabbits, dogs, a bird (Barney) and cats. He is preceded in death by parents, Harold Laverne and Juanita Evans Norvell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m.-noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Monrovia, Ala. Celebration of life services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to an animal-related charity of your choice.
Survivors include sister Karen Williams and husband Mike of Madison, Ala.; nieces, Nicole, Laura; aunts, Geneva Norvell, Ilene Rogers, Audrey Norvell; uncle Dean Evans and wife Kathy; numerous cousins, life-long friends, former co-workers and cherished cat Sally.
