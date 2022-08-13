Mr. David Morris Byrd, 76, died Aug. 4, 2022.
Mr. Byrd was born Oct. 5, 1945, in Goodspring. He was a truck driver until he retired. He enjoyed seeing the U.S.A., nature and animals. He is preceded in death by parents, Paris and Ruby Maultsby Byrd; and brothers, Lindsey Byrd and Jimmy Byrd.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 831 Minor Hill Highway, Pulaski.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 60 years Glenda Byrd of Goodspring; son Harlan Byrd of Elkton; daughter Misty Byrd of Goodspring; grandson David Lee Robins and wife Sarah of Goodspring; granddaughter Rene Wright and husband Steven of Norfolk, Va.; great-grandchildren, Savannah Nance, Kelton Lee, Noah Robins, Misty Robins, Oliver Wright; sister Opal Byrd Allen of Louisville, Ky.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.