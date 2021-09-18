Mr. David Neal Alsup, 63, of Pulaski died Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Alsup was born Sept. 5, 1958, in Pulaski. He was a loving husband for 33 years and an honest, great man who enjoyed the outdoors, friends and his amazing gift of being a maker of unique and exotic gun grips. Many of his friends from across the United States called him a Master Craftsman, as a simple hobby and business called Clear Creek Custom Grips grew tremendously in just a matter of three years. He worked for years in the tool and die industry at Abeco in Lewisburg, Ganton in Pulaski and Shannon Precision in Leoma. He retired from the City of Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Charles David Alsup and Nadine Doggett Alsup; and grandparents, Ernie Will and Pauline Holly Doggett and Charles and Selma Alsup.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Giles Memory Gardens with Greg DeVries officiating.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Tammy Alsup; brother Chris Alsup; brother-in-law Tommy Brown; nephews, Christian Ediger, Yancey Alsup and wife Elizabeth; aunts, Bonnie Jones and husband Casey, Judy Crabtree, Helen Copen; uncles, Joe Edd Doggett, Ray Doggett and wife Barbara, Paul Doggett and wife Barbara, Alvin Doggett and wife Tenia; and a host of cousins and friends.
