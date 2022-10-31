Mr. David Wayne Beddingfield, 44, of Prospect died Sept. 19, 2022.
Mr. Beddingfield was born Aug. 25, 1978, in Fayetteville, and was a veteran of the United States National Guard. He enjoyed boating and fishing in his free time. He loved his children and family dearly. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Glynn Payne Beddingfield; and grandfather Enos Yeager.
Memorial services with Jeff Jenkins officiating were Oct. 9 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include mother Brenda Ashford and husband Bo of Stella; father Allen Beddingfield and wife Janice of Pulaski; brothers, Shandy Beddingfield of Lawrenceburg, Travis Beddingfield, Jered Beddingfield, both of Pulaski; sisters, Hannah Ashford of Anniston, Ala., Sarah Ashford of Stella; step-sister Elisha Young of Pulaski; step-brother TJ Steele of Pulaski; grandmother, Billie Jones of Stella; children, Christian Stump, James Beddingfield, Layne Beddingfield, Julie Beddingfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
