Mr. David Wayne Thornton, 56, of Pulaski died Aug. 17, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Thornton was born July 14, 1966, in Pulaski. He was a graduate of Richland High School and previously employed at Frito Lay and Wal-Mart. He is preceded in death by parents, Buford Andrew and Vivian James Thornton.
Graveside services were Aug. 18 at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include uncle Jerry Thornton and wife Kathy of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of David Thornton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.