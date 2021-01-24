Mr. David Wilson Dale, 75, died Jan. 22, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Dale was born June 14, 1945. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the 101 Airborne Recon Mortal Platoon at a rank of Sargent E5. He is preceded in death by parents, David Isiah and Mary Elizabeth Prosser Dale; wife Judy Kay Dale; sons, David Lane Dale, Derrick Matthew Dale; and sister-in-law Linda Dale.
Private family services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother Terry Dale of Pulaski; grandchildren, David Lee Dale and Kelby McGlocklin, Cori Paige Dale, all of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Anniston; sister-in-law Lori Banks of Ethridge; and several nieces and nephews.
